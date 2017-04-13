LUKOIL completes 3D Seismic Survey at West Qurna-2

Russia’s LUKOIL has reported that it has completed a field 3D seismic survey at West Qurna-2 field.

The survey covered an area of about 450 square kilometers. The Company has fulfilled all of its contractual obligations to the Ministry of Oil of Iraq.

The high-quality seismic data obtained are required for the updating of the field’s geological model, both for the discovered formations and prospective horizons. The field data will soon be submitted for processing to a contractor, BGP, a division of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

3D seismic acquisition at West Qurna-2 began in 2010. However, the completion of the field stage of work was delayed because foreign contractors did not have any work experience in the region. In 2014, following long negotiations, the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company (a division of the Ministry of Oil of Iraq) was chosen as seismic acquisition contractor.

In spite of high security requirements in the area of work, the contractor managed to accomplish all goals of the survey. Every day, about 1,000 people, including up to 700 workers from local tribes residing in the contract area, were involved in the operations at their height.

(Source: Lukoil)