Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 12 strikes consisting of 58 engagements against ISIS targets on Tuesday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Tabqah, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed two fighting positions, two vehicles and a heavy weapons system.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 51 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Near Mosul, five strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed four fighting positions, two vehicles, two mortar systems, a heavy machine gun, a sniper position and a vehicle bomb factory; damaged 13 supply routes and two fighting positions; and suppressed six mortar teams.

Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; and destroyed a supply cache and a fuel storage location.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)