UNDP to Implement E-Tendering system in Iraq

The UN Development Programme (UNDP)’s Iraq Country Office has announced that, starting 1st May 2017, all procurement processes will be conducted using an online E-Tendering system (Electronic Tendering Platform).

The initiative of E-Tendering will allow UNDP to further improve transparency and efficiency in the procurement process and will help to reduce the time needed to award contracts to the successful bidders.

In the first phase, the training session will be conducted in Erbil and Baghdad. Trainings are ONLY for construction companies.

Potential construction companies and firms in Erbil and surrounding areas, and Baghdad-based construction companies, are requested to send names of two focal persons (Owner & Engineer) to the UNDP Focal Person listed below to obtain security clearance as per the following details:

Venue Dates Focal points Erbil 17-18 April 2017 Mr Ahmed Lashkari, email: [email protected] Baghdad 26-27 April 2017 Anmar Abdulsalam Majeed [email protected]

Important Note:

Interested firms/companies are requested to bring the following:

One laptop with Internet Explorer installed on the computer to access the E-Tendering Module Internet Device (eg Fastlink) to access UNDP E-Tendering Module

Venue will be communicated to the firms/companies who will register themselves in advance by sending an email to the above UNDP focal points.

Please send your nominations to UNDP focal points 3 days prior to the start of the training session.

(Source: UNDP in Iraq)