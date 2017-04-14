New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Finance Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Junior-Berater Stabilisierung der Lebensgrundlagen, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Rappresentante Paese, Cooperazione Internazionale Fondazione (COOPI)
- Project Manager, Cooperazione Internazionale Fondazione (COOPI)
- WASH Technical and Consortium Coordinator, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Roving Sub-National Cluster Coordinator, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Finance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Reach Assessment Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Programme Support Officer (PDSU), International Organization for Migration (IOM)
- Logistics, Finance and Human Resources Manager, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Mental Health and Care Practices Program Manager, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- WASH Program Manager, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Deputy Country Director, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
(Source: UN)
