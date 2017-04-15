AWB ex-Chairman Fined over Iraq Food-for-Oil Scandal

By John Lee.

A former chairman of the Australian Wheat Board (AWB) has been fined $50,000 and banned from a managing a corporation for five years for failing to properly investigate $223 million in kickbacks paid to Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq.

But according to a report from ABC News, Trevor Flugge’s reputation for honesty had not been tarnished by the civil case brought by the corporate regulator, which failed to prove he had known the payments contravened United Nations sanctions.

The payments, made between 1999 and 2003, were disguised as transportation fees.

(Source: ABC News)