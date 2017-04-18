Interview: Hundreds of Thousands still Trapped in Mosul

It’s been six months since the offensive on IS in Mosul and it’s believed up to 400 hundred thousand people remain trapped in the city with limited access to essentials such as food, water and medicines.

For those who manage to get out, refugee camps set up near the besieged city are also struggling to cope with the influx of those fleeing.

The AMAR Foundation is one of many charities working on the ground.

Robert Cole from AMAR spoke with Peggy Giakoumelos.

