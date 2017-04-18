Navigate

Navigation

Interview: Hundreds of Thousands still Trapped in Mosul

By on April 18, 2017 in Healthcare, Security

It’s been six months since the offensive on IS in Mosul and it’s believed up to 400 hundred thousand people remain trapped in the city with limited access to essentials such as food, water and medicines.

For those who manage to get out, refugee camps set up near the besieged city are also struggling to cope with the influx of those fleeing.

The AMAR Foundation is one of many charities working on the ground.

Robert Cole from AMAR spoke with Peggy Giakoumelos.

Click here to hear the interview.

(Source: SBS)

Related posts:

AMAR increases Mental Health Support for IS Victims AMAR Builds Health Clinic in just 10 Days Charity’s Recipe for Helping Iraq’s IDPs Mosul Plans Underway – AMAR Foundation
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply