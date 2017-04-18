Navigate

Video: Fears that IS could Regroup in Kirkuk

By on April 18, 2017 in Security

It has been six months since Iraqi forces launched an offensive to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The army is surrounding the old city, but is having to rethink its tactics because many civilians are still trapped inside.

There are also fears that fighters pushed out of the city could regroup elsewhere.

One of those places is the oil-rich province of Kirkuk, where ISIL still controls many towns and villages.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from south Kirkuk.

