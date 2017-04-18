Video: Fears that IS could Regroup in Kirkuk

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
It has been six months since Iraqi forces launched an offensive to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
The army is surrounding the old city, but is having to rethink its tactics because many civilians are still trapped inside.
There are also fears that fighters pushed out of the city could regroup elsewhere.
One of those places is the oil-rich province of Kirkuk, where ISIL still controls many towns and villages.
Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from south Kirkuk.
ISIS cannot send troops in large numbers to KIRKUK from Mosul or Talafer , as they are sorounded by 9 armored division north of Mosul, so popular mobilization is near Telafar and guardin the main roads from Tikrit to Mosul, also sunni tribes are guardin both banks of river Tugris
there is scattered cells in east of Dialaprovince and in Himreen mountains and east of county Shirqat , and scatered west – south of SAMARA .
Itis hawija wher is still under ISIS control , this is vast area , they must retreat to the center of county Hawija , no way they can defend such huge open areas >
Any co-ordinated attack by Iraqi Troops from 3 Axis ( west of Tikrit ( ALASS and Ajeel oil fields ) , from east banks of Tigres river from south of QIARA ( khrabat jabber is the HQ of 15th division ) an open area can advance to north banks of lower ZAB river to ZAB county, another advance from shirqat to Maqhool mountain
strategically: Haweeja is in center of Iraq , ISIL sitting ducks, no way they can have any option but to fight to death as they do now in Mosul as they are surrounded by Iraqis.
Wining Mosul battle is practically is the end of the core of ISIL forces in Iraq , and that is going on , the Iraqis are wining the battles everyday .