Investment Opportunity in Glass Production

By on April 19, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Tenders

The State Company for Glass and Refractories Industry (SCG&R) [State Company for Glass and Ceramic Industries (SCGCI)], part of Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals (MIM), has announced an investment opportunity, sharing in management and production, according to investment Iraqi Law (No.22 of 1997 article 15 /III ) to moderate, increasing capacities, and improve quality for following factories:-

  1. Rehabilitation & Operation of sheet glass factory.
  2. Rehabilitation & Operation of pharmaceutical Bottles factory.
  3. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic wall Tile factory.
  4. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic floor Tile factory.
  5. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic Sanitary Ware factory.

More information here.

(Source: National Investment Commission)

