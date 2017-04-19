Investment Opportunity in Glass Production

The State Company for Glass and Refractories Industry (SCG&R) [State Company for Glass and Ceramic Industries (SCGCI)], part of Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals (MIM), has announced an investment opportunity, sharing in management and production, according to investment Iraqi Law (No.22 of 1997 article 15 /III ) to moderate, increasing capacities, and improve quality for following factories:-

Rehabilitation & Operation of sheet glass factory. Rehabilitation & Operation of pharmaceutical Bottles factory. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic wall Tile factory. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic floor Tile factory. Rehabilitation & Operation of Ceramic Sanitary Ware factory.

More information here.

(Source: National Investment Commission)