Turkey contributes $750,000 to Stabilization in Mosul

The Government of Turkey has contributed US$750,000 to the UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which finances fast-track initiatives in areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Based on priorities identified by the Government of Iraq and local authorities, FFS helps quickly repair public infrastructure, provides grants to small businesses, boosts the capacity of local government, promotes civil engagement and community reconciliation, and provides short-term employment through public works schemes.

Turkey’s contribution will support the rapid rehabilitation of key health, education, and water facilities in eastern Mosul.

UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Ms. Lise Grande, said:

“This contribution couldn’t come at a better time. More than 200 stabilization projects are ready for implementation in the newly liberated districts of Mosul. Turkey’s generosity will help to ensure that public infrastructure is rapidly rehabilitated. This is so important.”

The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Fatih Yildiz said:

“Solidarity is the key term for the future of Iraq. Though it starts first with the solidarity amongst Iraqis themselves, as members of international community, we need to stand as one next to our Iraqi friends. Turkey has been doing its part for a sovereign, unified, stable and prosperous Iraq, on a bilateral basis and will continue to do so.

“We are now proud to be partnering with UNDP to make our contribution to the projects geared towards these goals. Turkey will continue to be an active contributor to all efforts for a better Iraq.“

Established in June 2015, FFS is working in newly liberated areas in Anbar, Salah al-Din, Ninewah and Diyala Governorates. More than 500 projects are completed or being implemented across 22 locations. Since the start of the crisis, over 1.6 million people have returned to their homes.

(Source: UNDP in Iraq)