New Iranian Ambassador calls for Strong Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Al-Jaafari, has received a copy of the credentials of the new Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi.

The new Ambassador described the two countries as “friends and brothers“, adding, “we should do our best to improve ties between the two countries.”

“Iran wants an advanced, powerful, secure and integrated Iraq and given this policy Iran will stand by Iraq under any condition,” the Iranian ambassador said.

(Sources: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IRNA, Fars News)