Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th Apr 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD947 (-1.6%) / $972 (-1.6%) (weekly change) (-1.3% and +2.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.4bn ($1.9mn).

ISX Company Announcements