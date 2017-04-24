By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

The New INOC Law: Brief and Dysfunctional

The Cabinet approved, on 23 March 2017, the new law for the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) and passed it to the Parliament/House of Representatives to legislate in accordance with legislating and constitutional procedure.

From formal aspects, the draft is very brief and vaguely worded; disappointing in substance; imprecise structurally and functionally. Therefore, the proposed law in its current form is not applicable and, thus, should be re-examined radically within a comprehensive approach that takes into account the fundamental changes pertinent to the subject maters; this what this contribution is all about.

To begin with I must mention that many drafts for INOC law have previously been proposed, presented and debated, whether through initiatives (official or individually) and some even went through “first reading” by the Parliament; or within the many drafts of the Federal Oil and Gas Law (FOGL) since 2007.

Also, I published (mostly on this IBN website) many analytical articles on all these attempts and cooperated with the Ministry of Oil in this regard, the last of which concerns the draft proposed by the Ministry to the Council of Ministers in September last year.

After careful reading of the current proposed law and other related laws, I came to formulated views and make the following remarks:

Please click here to download Ahmed Mousa Jiyad’s full report.

