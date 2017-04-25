Currency Auction Results, 25th Apr

By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported that 35 banks and 11 remittance companies took part in its currency auction on Tuesday.
A total of $150,855,122 sold at a price of 1184 Iraqi Dinars (IQD) per dollar.
(Source: Central Bank of Iraq)
