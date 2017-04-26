$27m to Overhaul Iraqi Military Patrol Boats

By John Lee.

Swiftships LLC has been awarded a $27,402,593 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4217) for the accomplishment of continuous lifecycle support for the Iraqi Navy.

The contractor will provide technical expertise in preventative and planned maintenance, emergent repairs and platform overhaul support services for Iraqi patrol boats, offshore vessels, and defender boats.

Work will be performed on Umm Qasr Naval Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by March 2018.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)