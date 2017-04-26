Petrofac wins new $70m Iraq Contract

Petrofac has secured a series of contract awards worth more than US$70 million for engineering, operations and maintenance services in Iraq.

Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services’ (EPS) East business secured the awards during the first quarter of 2017 with two major International Oil Companies and the South Oil Company (SOC).

Petrofac has been providing services in Iraq since 2010 and has developed a significant track record for helping our clients to unlock value from their onshore and offshore operations. Featuring prominently in the mix are awards in region for operations and maintenance and a new brownfield scope for engineering and procurement services.

In addition, the company has been awarded new scopes from South Oil Company. This includes the installation of offtake facilities and a mooring system for an additional Single Point Mooring. This additional scope builds on the company’s six-year tenure as the provider of operations and maintenance for the offshore international crude oil export expansion production facility.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Engineering & Production Services East, said:

“We’re delighted to have made such a positive start to 2017, securing important awards with key clients in one of our core countries.

“There has recently been a considerable shift in the wider region’s market dynamics and consequently I believe these awards reflect our clients’ continued confidence in our ability to deliver cost-effectively and in line with their quality requirements.

“Over the coming months we will focus on effective deployment of our operations, engineering and projects’ activities across the contracts to enable our clients to unlock maximum value from their oil and gas assets.”

(Source: Petrofac)