Asiacell Customer Numbers “Increased Significantly”

In its Q1 results, Ooredoo reports that its Iraqi division Asiacell maintained profitability and data market leadership in what it described as a “challenging economic and political environment”.

Customer numbers increased significantly by 13% to reach 12 million customers following network reconnection in liberated areas of the country.

Asiacell maintained stable revenues of QAR 1.1 billion in Q1 2017, representing a slight decrease of 1% compared to Q1 2016.

EBITDA was QAR 479 million, representing a 2% decrease from Q1 2016, while EBITDA margin remained at a healthy level of 45% due to ongoing cost optimization efforts.

(Source: Ooredoo)