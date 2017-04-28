Navigate

Asiacell Customer Numbers “Increased Significantly”

By on April 28, 2017 in Iraqi Communications News

In its Q1 results, Ooredoo reports that its Iraqi division Asiacell maintained profitability and data market leadership in what it described as a “challenging economic and political environment”.

Customer numbers increased significantly by 13% to reach 12 million customers following network reconnection in liberated areas of the country.

Asiacell maintained stable revenues of QAR 1.1 billion in Q1 2017, representing a slight decrease of 1% compared to Q1 2016.

EBITDA was QAR 479 million, representing a 2% decrease from Q1 2016, while EBITDA margin remained at a healthy level of 45% due to ongoing cost optimization efforts.

(Source: Ooredoo)

