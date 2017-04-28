Coalition Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 56 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes consisting of 17 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed nine ISIS oil tankers, two ISIS wellheads, an ISIS barge and five ISIS oil refinery equipment items.

Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a front-end loader, a fighting position and a mortar team.

Near Tabqah, four strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions.

Additionally, three strikes that were conducted on April 25 have closed within the last 24 hours.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed three ISIS barges.

Near Tabqah, two strikes destroyed two fighting positions.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 39 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS media center.

Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed 19 vehicles, eight front-end loaders, two ISIS fortifications, a command-and-control node, a mortar system and an ISIS staging area; damaged seven ISIS supply routes; and suppressed two mortar teams.

Near Rawah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two vehicle-borne-bomb storage areas, a tactical vehicle, a vehicle-borne bomb, a weapons cache and an ISIS staging area.

Near Sinjar, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a command-and-control node and a vehicle-borne-bomb storage facility.

Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed a vehicle-borne-bomb facility, a tunnel and an ISIS staging area.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)