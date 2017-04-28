Navigate

Kuwait signs $100m Grant for Iraqi Reconstruction

By on April 28, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

Kuwait has approved a $100 million grant for Iraq to support humanitarian and reconstruction projects in areas retaken from IS, according to a statement from Iraq’s Reconstruction Fund chief Mustafa Al-Hiti.

The grant is the first Kuwaiti financial assistance to Iraq since Iraq’s occupation of Kuwait in 1990/1991 under then-President Saddam Hussein.

Officials from the two countries signed the grant agreement in Kuwait on April 25 according to Al-Hiti, who described the grant agreement as an encouraging start for further future cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait.

(Source: GardaWorld)

