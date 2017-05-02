Al Murabit Security Services opens New Base

Al Murabit Security Services has opened its new office in Burjessia, Basra, demonstrating its commitment to deliver its full security service offering to customers in southern Iraq, as well as through its headquarters in Baghdad.

Situated in the southern oilfields, the new office relocates the team closer to their customers and enables them to better serve their requirements in Basra. A full team is now in situ and immediately available to deliver operational support to current and proposed projects.

The regional director, business development manager and a full commercial PSD team supported by an operations control room and local compliance team are already up and running and supporting current contracts, providing a full spectrum of security services and risk management.

For clients who require country-wide support, the company says its Basra team will work in synergy with the team in the Baghdad headquarters, enabling smooth operations and closer cooperation.

Strategically located in Burjessia, the new office in Al Majal business park provides access to all the major oilfields around Basra; key transportation and logistics hubs are within easy reach, including road, air and shipping ports.

Al Murabit has strengthened its position in the market over the last year with key employee positions bolstered with skilled and experienced security experts and a focus on internal staff development programmes. Developing and growing the critical infrastructure has reinforced Al Murabit’s offering in the south of Iraq.

Simon Barry, head of Al Murabit Security Services, said:

“I am extremely proud of our achievements over the last year and the relocation of our office to a larger, better located space highlights our steady growth and our continued commitment to our clients. This strengthens our capabilities on the ground to extend a diversified service offering at key locations.”

