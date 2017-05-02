UK Parliamentary Report Opposes Kurdish Independence

By John Lee.

A new report from the British House of Lords’ Select Committee on International Relations has recommended that the United Kingdom should not support Kurdish independence.

Describing the Iraqi Kurds as “a valuable ally“, the report — The Middle East: Time for New Realism — says that while the UK should support the Kurdistan Regional Government financially and militarily, it should not support attempts by the Iraqi Kurds to seek independence.

“We recognise that there is a balance to be drawn between engaging with sub-state actors, and avoiding the risk of undermining the central state“, the report concludes.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: UK House of Lords)