$500m Cash Intercepted at Baghdad Airport

By John Lee.

Officials at Baghdad International Airport have reportedly intercepted a shipment of dollars and euros worth a total of $500m (£389m).

Writing in The Independent, Patrick Cockburn claims the cash was contained in 23 large bags unloaded from a Qatari plane, and was intended as a ransom for 24 Qataris, several of them leading members of the Qatari royal family, who were kidnapped 16 months ago by a Shia militia task force.

Although the funds were seized by the authorities, the Qataris were subsequently released from captivity.

(Source: The Independent)