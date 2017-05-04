Kurdistan Region “Safe and Secure for Investment”

The Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan has said the Region is safe and secure for investment, and encouraged foreign businesses to return to Kurdistan after the defeat of the so-called Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terror organization.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a new five-star hotel in Erbil, Nechirvan Barzani said:

“Lebanese investors of this project, which cost $40 million, have proved that despite all the challenges and difficulties facing the region, Kurdistan is still a safe and trusted place for investors and businesses.

“Also their confidence and understanding that the Kurdistan Region is stepping towards a brighter and better future and it is considered a good destination for investment in the region.”

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government is ready to offer assistance to investors who are interested in the Kurdistan Region.

“Our government wants investors and businesses to focus on agriculture, tourism and industry in particular,” he said. “These three sectors, which have a good opportunity in the Kurdistan Region, are important part of the government reform plan in order to increase our income and move us gradually away oil dependency.”

