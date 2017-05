By John Lee.

AM General LLC has been awarded a $41,571,288 contract to procure 134 M1151A1B1 and 72 M1152 (pictured) High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles for the government of Iraq.

Work will be performed in South Bend, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2017.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)