Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th May 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD907 (-2.0%) / $934 (-1.6%) (weekly change) (-5.5% and +1.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 25.4bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD24.5bn ($19.4mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The CBI announced extending the offer of the local bonds (8% annual coupon rate, 2 years maturity)/second issue till May 15, 2017.
- ISX requested Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) to disclose 3M17 financial results, according to the ISC request, to start trading.
- ISX requested Al-Qabidh Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment (BQAB) to disclose 3M17 financial results, according to ISC request, to start trading.
- Modern Sewing (IMOS) will hold AGM* on May 24, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IMOS starting on May 21, 2017.
- Al-Rabita Al-Maliya Company (MTRA) will hold a GA meeting on May 14, 2017 to elect a BoD and amend article 5 of the company’s establishment contract. ISX will suspend trading of MTRA starting on May 9, 2017. MTRA will resume trading on May 15, 2017.
- National Household Furniture Ind. (IHFI) will hold a GA meeting on May 7, to elect a BoD.
- ISX notified Badaa Al-Karada Court that it will auction on May 21, 2017 the 107mn shares of Invest. Bank (BIBI) owned by Wdad Ali Ajaam for the payment of debt to Saif Abdul-Ameer Hilal.
- ISC declined Al-Warkaa Investment Bank (BWAI) request to be relisted, because the bank did not submit any significant information to change the ISC decision.
- A cross transaction occurred on 22.5bn shares of Al-Nibal Al-Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) on May 3, 2017, which represents 50% of MTNI capital.
- ISC approved Regional Trade Bank request to be listed on the ISX after the bank submits 2016 annual financial results and the approved BoD meeting report on Oct. 28, 2014.
- ISC approved Al-Ameen Al-Arabiya Money Transfer request to be listed on the ISX after the company submits 2016 annual financial results and the approved BoD meeting report that includes the approval for the company to be listed on the ISX.
- ISC approved Erbil Bank for Investment and Financing request to be listed on the ISX after the bank submits 2016 annual financial results, the approved BoD meeting report that includes the approval for the company to be listed on the ISX and disclosure of how it will deal with the taxes on the bank.
- ISC approved Al-Aswar Company for Money Transfer request to be listed on the ISX after the company submits 2016 annual financial results and audited financial results for 2014 and 2015.
- ISX announced that International Development Bank for Investment and Finance (BIDB), having a capital of IQD250bn paid-in capital, has completed the listing procedures. BIDB will start trading in the secondary market after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares.
No comments yet.