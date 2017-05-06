Japan Provides Support to Iraq’s Community Police Centers

The Government of Japan is continuing to support activities of UNOPS in the Middle East region, providing new funding of over USD 16 million, of which USD 3,122,500 are dedicated to those in Iraq.

The “Improving the Impact and Effectiveness of Community Police in the Newly Liberated Areas in Iraq” project will be implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), in partnership with the Government of Iraq and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq.

This project will support the community police centers in selected newly liberated areas of Iraq, in contribution to the stability in Iraq.

The project will support the construction of pre-fabricated caravans or rehabilitation of community police centers, procurement of necessary equipment and vehicles, and provision of training to improve the impact, effectiveness of new and existing police officers with improved sensitivity on human rights and gender.

H.E. Mr. Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Iraq, said, “Japan assists not only IDPs and refugees from humanitarian aspect but also those returning to the liberated areas for their stabilization through this project, in conjunction with demining projects to eradicate the threat of improvised explosive devices”, praising the responses by UNOPS to security challenge.

(Source: United Nations News Centre)