Iraqi Entrepreneurs find Success in Smartphone Apps

By John Lee.

At a time when the government is strapped for cash and looking to the private sector to create jobs, Iraq’s young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding business opportunities in mobile apps.

So says a report from Associated Press, which list examples including:

: a popular food ordering and delivery app based in Baghdad. It was co-founded by Ahmed Subhi, who has previously set up the Baghdad-based ; Ujra (“Fare”): a ride-hailing app similar to Uber, set up by Ali al-Khateeb.

(Source: Associated Press)