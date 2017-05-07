Iraqi Entrepreneurs find Success in Smartphone Apps

By John Lee.
At a time when the government is strapped for cash and looking to the private sector to create jobs, Iraq’s young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding business opportunities in mobile apps.
So says a report from Associated Press, which list examples including:
- Wajbety (“My Meal”): a popular food ordering and delivery app based in Baghdad. It was co-founded by Ahmed Subhi, who has previously set up the Baghdad-based IT Training House Company;
- Ujra (“Fare”): a ride-hailing app similar to Uber, set up by Ali al-Khateeb.
(Source: Associated Press)
