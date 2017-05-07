Navigate

Iraqi Entrepreneurs find Success in Smartphone Apps

By on May 7, 2017 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

At a time when the government is strapped for cash and looking to the private sector to create jobs, Iraq’s young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding business opportunities in mobile apps.

So says a report from Associated Press, which list examples including:

  • Wajbety (“My Meal”): a popular food ordering and delivery app based in Baghdad. It was co-founded by Ahmed Subhi, who has previously set up the Baghdad-based IT Training House Company;
  • Ujra (“Fare”): a ride-hailing app similar to Uber, set up by Ali al-Khateeb.

More details here.

(Source: Associated Press)

