Japan give additional $16.7m to Stabilization in Iraq

Japan contributes additional US$16.7 million to stabilization and resilience in Iraq

The Government of Japan has contributed an additional US$16.7 million to UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS) and Iraq Crisis Response and Resilience Programme (ICRRP) to promote stabilization, recovery, and resilience-building in areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), and in areas with large displaced populations.

This new funding brings Japan’s total contribution to FFS and ICRRP close to $60 million since 2014.

Based on priorities identified by the Government of Iraq and local authorities, FFS helps quickly repair public infrastructure, provides grants to small businesses, boosts the capacity of local government, promotes civil engagement and community reconciliation, and provides short-term employment through public works schemes.

Japan’s additional contribution to FFS will support the rapid rehabilitation of key infrastructure and provide livelihood support in newly liberated areas, including in Mosul.

Japan’s contribution to ICRRP will support grants to small businesses, employment activities and the rehabilitation of infrastructure and housing in areas with large populations of displaced people as well as in newly liberated areas. Funding for ICRRP will also be used for community reconciliation and peace education amongst different ethnic and religious groups.