KRG to Reform Armed Forces

Kurdistan Regional Government to reform its armed forces with the support of International Coalition

As part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s continuing reforms, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs will implement significant reform measures with assistance from a joint team of military experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Prime Minister Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, acting Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Karim Sinjari, and KRG military officials met with an international coalition joint team to discuss a framework for reform consisting of 35 critical points.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for the continuing support of the coalition forces. He noted that after 2003 the Kurdistan Region focused primarily on reconstruction, not on developing military forces.

Well-equipped and trained Iraqi federal army was expected to defend the country against any threat. The rise of ISIS, however, caused a radical change toward the need to commence the formation of KRG professional armed forces.

He reiterated that the proposed reforms of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs are welcomed and will be discussed by the Council of Ministers for approval. Then, the reform package will be submitted to the President of the Kurdistan Region for review and issuing of necessary orders.

