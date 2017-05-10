DNO Reports Payment for Tawke Deliveries

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of USD 41.40 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment towards February 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke field.

The funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc, include USD 34.73 million toward monthly deliveries and USD 6.68 million toward recovery of outstanding receivables.

Tawke production in February averaged 110,803 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 110,641 bopd was delivered for export through Turkey.

(Source: DNO)