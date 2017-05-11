Navigate

Alapala completes Flour Mill in Baghdad

By on May 11, 2017 in Agriculture, Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Turkish engineering company Alapala has recently completed a turnkey flour mill project, one in Baghdad.

The facility, located on 6,000 square meters of land, has two lines with capacity of 250 tpd each, for a total of 500 tpd of hard and semi-hard wheat milling capacity.

The six-story concrete mill is one of a limited number of wheat milling facilities in the region that is fully automated, including the packaging section. The PLC controlled facility has remote management and management information system.

(Source: World Grain)

