Navigate

Navigation

Alapala completes Flour Mill in Baghdad

By on May 11, 2017 in Agriculture, Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Turkish engineering company Alapala has recently completed a turnkey flour mill project, one in Baghdad.

The facility, located on 6,000 square meters of land, has two lines with capacity of 250 tpd each, for a total of 500 tpd of hard and semi-hard wheat milling capacity.

The six-story concrete mill is one of a limited number of wheat milling facilities in the region that is fully automated, including the packaging section. The PLC controlled facility has remote management and management information system.

(Source: World Grain)

Related posts:

Packers Plus Completes first Well in Kurdistan Court Hears of ‘Outrageous’ Iraq Bribe Mott MacDonald to design new Xarajyan Oil Terminal Petrofac Completes Work at Badra

One Response to Alapala completes Flour Mill in Baghdad

  1. Brad Adams May 11, 2017 at 1:44 pm #

    Good news!

Leave a Reply