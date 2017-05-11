Navigate

Iraq, Algeria Discuss Oil Production Cuts

By on May 11, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has met with the Algerian minister of energy Mr. Nooraldeen Botarfa in Baghdad at Wednesday to discuss increasing cooperation between the two countries in the oil sector.

In addition to exchanging ideas about the development of the oil sector, they also discussed the “necessary coordination between the producers inside and outside OPEC to take the necessary decisions to stabilize the international oil market.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

