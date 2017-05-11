Wood Group’s Iraq Progress “Slower than Anticipated”

By John Lee.
Energy services company Wood Group has said that the “pace of activity” on its contract with Exxon in Iraq is “slower than anticipated.” Exxon operates the West Qurna I field in southern Iraq.
In its Annual General Meeting Statement on this morning, the Scottish-based company added that management’s expectations of full year trading performance are broadly unchanged.
The company as won contracts valued at $230 million in Iraq over the past two years.
(Source: Wood Group)
