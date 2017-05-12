New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
- Field Security Radio Operator, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Supply Assistant, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Field Security Assistant, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Information Technology Assistant, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Savings and Loans Project Manager, Oxfam
- GBV Assistant- Community Mobilizer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- WASH Project Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Sexual and Reproductive Health Trainer, Médecins du Monde
- Internal Controller and Compliance, Save the Children
- Awards Director, Save the Children
- WASH Site Supervisor, World Vision
- WASH Project Coordinator, World Vision
(Source: UN)
