By John Lee.

Iraq is planning to export 3.215 million barrels per day of Basra crude in June, according to a report from Reuters.

Sources told the news agency that the total is slightly lower than last month’s due to a reduction in supplies of the Basra Heavy grade.

The exports consist of 2.448 million bpd of Basra Light and 767,000 bpd of Basra Heavy.

(Source: Reuters)