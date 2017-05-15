A 5K to Benefit Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Children

The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) will host its 5th Annual “In Their Shoes” 5K run/walk on May 20, 2017 at the US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 5K will benefit Iraq’s most vulnerable: orphans, street children, and kids displaced by ISIS.

ISIS violence in Iraq has displaced more than 1 million children, compounding the crisis already facing 800,000+ children identified as orphans after the previous decade of war.

Funding from the 5K will benefit Iraqi children who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and recruitment by extremists and human traffickers. It will provide education, legal protection, rescue from the streets, access to food and medical care, psychosocial and financial support, and childhood joys like toys.

Register today and join us as we run/walk for a day “in the shoes” of some of Iraq’s most vulnerable kids. For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected] or 703.963.3832.

Those unable to attend are invited to support the 5K for Iraqi children by donating.

(Source: Iraqi Children Foundation)