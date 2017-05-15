Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th May 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD890 (-1.8%) / $917 (-1.8%) (weekly change) (-7.2% and +3.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 20.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD14.4bn ($11.5mn).

ISX Company Announcements