PM receives Executive Chairman of Iraq Britain Business Council

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi received the Executive Chairman of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), Baroness Emma Nicholson, at his office on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening relations between Iraq and Britain, and increasing cooperation in all fields, especially economic, ensuring that the doors of investment are open to international companies, including British companies, because of their great abilities.

They also discussed the contribution to stabilizing liberated areas and the implementation of social welfare programs in other locations.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)