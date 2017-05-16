Pell Frischmann completes Design of $700m Iraq Water System

By John Lee.

UK-based engineering firm Pell Frischmann has reportedly completed the design of a $700-million water infrastructure rehabilitation project in Iraq.

According to a report from TradeArabia, the Water Supply Sector Loan Project involves refurbishing aging facilities and building new infrastructure to support the public health of residents in the Ninewa, Anbar and Salah El Din governorates.

Following an international tendering process, the ministry awarded the design project to Pell Frischmann, which has been active in Iraq since 2004.

The company recently won the British Expertise ‘International Masterplanning Project of the Year’ Award for its work in Iraq.

(Source: TradeArabia)