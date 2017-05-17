Atrush Production expected this Summer

By John Lee.

Oil production at the Atrush block is expected to start “around late June to August“, according to a report from Rudaw.

The pipeline (pictured) from the oilfield, in Kurdistan’s Duhok governorate, is reported to be nearing completion, with initial production expected to be about 30,000 bpd.

The website of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), which paid $600 million four years ago for an initial stake of just more than 53 percent in the project, states that it is estimated to have between 1.5 billion and 2.8 billion barrels of oil in place with recoverable oil columns of 670 million barrels.

(Source: Rudaw)