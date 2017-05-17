NIC announces Investment Opportunity in Basra

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with the Political Prisoners Firm has announced the investment opportunity of operating Al-Khalidoon Medical Center in Basra province.

Interested investors are invited to visit the Political Prisoners Firm HQ (Contracts Section) in Al-Jadiriha near the Double Decker Bridge in order to obtain the details profile against a non- refundable fee of 500 thousand ID providing that offers are submitted according to the Firm’s conditions before the end of the working day of Jun.7.2017.

The Firm is ready to provide all necessary information and facilities to visit the medical center in Basra/ Al- Shuhada Directorate.

[email protected]

(Source: National Investment Commission)