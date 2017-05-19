For Effective and Relevant Law for Iraq National Oil Company (INOC)

By Tariq Shafiq and Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Abstract: This paper (in Arabic only) addresses the currently proposed INOC Law, which was subjected to first reading by the Parliament; provides critical assessment and proposes specific provisions to make the Law more effective, commensurate with what it is necessary for successful, efficient, transparent and independent oil company and makes many suggestions for considerations.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: mou-jiya(at)online.no, Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad’s biography here.