New Investment Opportunities: Refineries in Diwaniya and Anbar

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced new investment opportunities to build the following refineries:

A refinery in Diwaniya governorate with a production capacity of 70 thousand barrels/ day.

A refinery in Al-Anbar governorate with a production capacity of 70 thousand barrels/ day.

The investment is according to the methods of BOT or BOO and according to the investment law of the refineries No.64 for the year 2007 and its amendments. The products of the refinery should match the international standards EURO-5.

The data portfolios of the mentioned refineries will be ready at the end of the current week.

The closing date of selling data portfolios is at the end of the work hours of Thursday the 15 th of June 2017.

of June 2017. The last date to receive the documents from the companies whom would like to execute the project will be at the end of the work hours of Monday the 31st of July 2017.

The companies whom would like to invest must present the request to the studies, planning and follow-up directorate directly or via the E-Mail: [email protected]

(Source: Ministry of Oil)