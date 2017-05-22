Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th May 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD852 (-4.4%) / $877 (-4.4%) (weekly change) (-11.2% and -7.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.2bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.1bn ($3.3mn).

ISX Company Announcements