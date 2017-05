By John Lee.

US-based Navistar Defense LLC has been awarded an $18,778,845 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales contract for 115 medium tactical vehicles for Iraq.

One bid was solicited and one bid received.

Work will be performed in West Point, Mississippi; Ooltewah, Tennessee; and Marion Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 13, 2018.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)