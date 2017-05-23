Former French Ambassador had Bag Stuffed with Banknotes

By John Lee.

France’s former Ambassador to Iraq has gone on trial over charges of tax fraud.

Boris Boillon (46) was arrested in 2013 trying to take a train to Belgium with €350,000 in cash.

The youngest ambassador under President Nicolas Sarkozy, Boillon said the money was payment for work he had done as a private consultant involved in the reconstruction of Iraq and said the money was declared by his consultancy firm Spartago.

He was appointed ambassador to Iraq in 2009, and moved to Tunisia in 2011.

(Sources: BBC, The Guardian)