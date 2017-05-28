Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th May 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD868 (+2.0%) / $895 (+2.0%) (weekly change) (-9.5% and -5.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD9.5bn ($7.5mn).

ISX Company Announcements