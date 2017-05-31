Agility pays $95m to settle US Civil Case

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSC (Agility), a Kuwaiti company, has agreed to globally resolve criminal, civil, and administrative cases arising from allegations that Agility overcharged the United States when performing contracts with the Department of Defense (DOD) to supply food for U.S. troops from 2003 through 2010.

As part of the global resolution, Agility has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve civil fraud claims, to forego administrative claims against the United States seeking $249 million in additional payments under its military food contracts, and to plead guilty to a criminal misdemeanor offense for theft of government funds.

DOD’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) will also release a claim of $27.9 million against Agility and lift its suspension of Agility, as the company has been suspended from federal government contracting for the last seven years after being indicted. An administrative agreement entered between DLA and Agility requires oversight of an Agility entity by an independent corporate monitor and the maintenance of an ethics and compliance program with a number of detailed requirements.

“Today’s global resolution represents a fair and just outcome of criminal, civil, and administrative cases that have been pending since 2009,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “Agility has admitted to criminal conduct, has given up claims it valued at up to $249 million, and must pay $95 million to the government. The agreements require Agility to take responsibility for its criminal wrongdoing and take affirmative steps to prevent it from engaging in this conduct again, and the government recovers significant funds that were alleged to have been wrongly paid.”

“The Department of Justice will hold accountable contractors that seek to profit unfairly at the expense of U.S. troops and taxpayers,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joyce R. Branda for the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Those who expect to do business with the government must do so fairly and honestly, abiding by the contract terms to which they agreed.”